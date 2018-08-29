Cabinet forms task forces for fulfillment of election promises

NBP President Saeed Ahmad removed

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

At its third meeting, the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan took important decisions vis-à-vis fulfillment of promises towards creation of ten million jobs, construction of five million houses, creation of South Punjab Province and launch of Ten billion Tree Plantation Campaign as well as ensuring good governance.

The federal cabinet decided to remove National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad from his seat.

Later briefing the media, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that proposals will be finalized in the next ninety days for bringing improvement in anti terror act. He said a task force has been constituted to bring reforms in civil law. He said the NAB law will be made more effective.

The information minister said that the PTI’s one hundred day program envisaged creation of South Punjab province. She said a committee comprising cabinet members Shah Mehmoud Qureshi and Khusro Bakhtiar has been established for consultations with the PML (N) and the PPP in order to come up with a workable plan. He said support of other parties is important for creation of the province.

The Information Minister said that two task forces have been established for giving practical shape to the promises regarding creation of ten million jobs and construction of five million houses. He said these task forces will complete their planning within ninety days and present these before the masses.

Fawad Chaudhary said that civil service reforms is important component of reforms in the governance system. He said that adviser on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain will present reforms relating to the federal government within ninety days. He said that Imran Khan will review the work of the task forces ever fortnightly.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on Climate Change Amin Aslam said the government is starting ten billion tree plantation campaign. As a first step, Plant for Pakistan day will be observed on 2nd of next month. 1.5 million trees will be planted on that day. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the provincial chief ministers will inaugurate the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the federal and provincial capitals.

Amin Aslam said that it is important to plant trees to address the challenge posed by climate change. He asked the people to fully participate in the tree plantation campaign as free of cost saplings will be provided to them at the specified points.

The Information Minister said that a campaign will also be started to ensure that women get their share in heritance.

Responding to a question, the information minister said no proposal is under consideration to remove any contractual staff. He, however, made it clear that it is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities but it will not make political appointments in any department.

