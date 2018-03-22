Cabinet forms committee to review rules of ECL

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The meeting of Federal Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister office here on Wednesday evening as per schedule. According to details obtain by the sources the meeting can not develop consensus on the putting the name on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Exit Control List(ECL).

The meeting decided to form a committee to review names of the people on the Exit Control List. Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch and Spe-cial Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Law, Barrister Zafarullah Khan will be member of the committee while it will be chaired by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

The sources told that the committee will suggest the rules for the addition and re-moval of the names on the ECL. These rules will later be reviewed and approved by the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also considered a summary for placement and deletion of names on Exit Control List (ECL) and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee, said th press release issued by the PM office. On the other side, the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal talking to media here in Islama-bad said that the 600 names listed in ECL have been sent to Cabinet and all of these were placed in ECL in 2016.

The federal cabinet according to details, ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 7th March, 2018. De-cisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases held on 15th March, 2018 were also approved by the Cabinet.

It also approved Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy 2018 and the National Food Se-curity Policy.