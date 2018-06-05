Cabinet Division announces Portfolios of Caretaker Cabinet

ISLAMABAD : The Cabinet Division has announced the portfolios of the six newly inducted Cabinet members, who were administered oath of office by President Mamnoon Hussain here at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on Tuesday.
According to a notification, President Mamnoon Hussain, on the advice of the caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd.) Nasirul Mulk made the appointments of the Federal Ministers under clause (1A) of Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
They portfolios allocated to the ministers include;
1) Abdullah Hussain Haroon l. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
II. National Security Division
Additional Portfolio of: l. Ministry of Defence
ll. Ministry of Defence Production
2) Muhammad Azam Khan I. Ministry of Interior
ll. Capital Administration and Development Division
lll. Ministry of Narcotics Control
Additional Portfolio: I. Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination
3) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar l. Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs
ll. Ministry of Statistics
lll. Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform
Additional Portfolio: I. Ministry of Commerce and Textile
ll. Ministry of Industries and Production
4) Syed Ali Zafar I. Ministry of Law and Justice
ll. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
lll. Ministry of Info Broadcasting National History Literary Heritage
5) Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh I. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training
Additional Portfolio: l. Ministry of National Health Services. Regulations and Coordination
ll. Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony
6) Mrs. Roshan Khursheed l Bharucha
I. Ministry of Human Rights
ll. Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan
lll. Ministry of States and Frontier Regions