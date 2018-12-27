Cabinet decides to put Zardari’s name on ECL: Fawad

Fake bank accounts scam

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the federal cabinet has decided to place the names of former president Asif Ali Zardari and others mentioned in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report regarding fake bank accounts and money laundering in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Briefing the media, he said, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressed its resolve to continue accountability process sans any discrimination.

Responding to a question regarding a statement attributed to former president Asif Ali Zardari, that he (Zardari) does not take JIT’s report serious, he said the people who do not take ongoing accountability process seriously would soon admit their mistake. Now onward, each rupee of the nation would be accounted for. An accountability process would be continued without any fear or favour.

He said the federal cabinet has approved enhancing a special seat for women each in the National Assembly and Senate from the federal capital. A constitutional amendment bill would soon be tabled in the Parliament in this regard.

He said the federal cabinet has accorded approval to hold provincial assembly elections on 26 seats of erstwhile Fata before June 2019. It was a long cherished desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan to grant rights to tribesmen to bring them into mainstream.

He said the federal cabinet has expressed concern over sudden deterioration in law and order in Karachi in the context of the assassination of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi. Sindh government has been asked to provide security to the parliamentarians of PTI and MQM from Karachi. The federal government would provide Rangers security in case of failure of Sindh government.

The cabinet has decided to take up the issue of Altaf Hussain’s inciting of violence speeches with the United Kingdom government. The Cabinet has also decided to raise the issue of reactivation of certain South African based gangs in Karachi with South African government.

He said Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Aamir Azim Bajwa and Dr Khawar Siddique as members of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority. The Cabinet has decided to expand the coverage of mobile phones in North Waziristan and evaluate the possibility of extending mobile service to Makran division.

He said imported mobile phones could be got registered till January 15, with the payment of 10 percent customs duty.

