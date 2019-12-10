Cabinet decides not to allow Maryam to fly abroad: Firdous

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime minister’s aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the federal government cannot allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad without any “concrete reasons”.

“Why does she need to visit her ailing father in London when all of her relatives including her siblings are there to take care of him,” she told a press conference following a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here to discuss the national matters.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda strongly opposed to let Maryam Nawaz fly abroad. He urged the government not to exclude her name from the Exit Control List. Several ministers, including PM Imran, agreed with his opinion. The participants also deliberated on the ongoing political and economic condition of the country while suggestions regarding improvement in the performance of the government officials were also presented. Meanwhile, the members of the session also got briefing over the prices of electricity and gas. In addition, a briefing was sought from the Home Ministry on the Local Government Commission and approval of the appointment of the Overseas Foundation Board of Governors.

Briefing media on cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meeting took stock of fifteen-month performance of the government. It also considered the relief measures to public, public interest legislation and various initiatives of the government including subsidy in prices of gas and electricity.