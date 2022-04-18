Cabinet consultation with allies completed, says Rana

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab province Rana Sanaullah cleared the atmosphere regarding the formation of the federal cabinet. He said that the consultation with allies for cabinet formation had been completed.

While speaking to a private channel, the PMLN leader said that his party would keep the ministries of Finance, Planning and Development and Information and Broadcasting, while Pakistan Peoples Party is interested in Foreign Ministry.

Rana Sanaullah said that majority of the ministries would be divided between the PMLN and the PPP, while other allied parties would be given portfolios as per their seats in National Assembly.

10-12 ministers to take oath in first phase

Media reports suggest that in the first phase of the cabinet, around 10-12 ministers would take oath on Monday or Tuesday as the cabinet consultation had been completed according to Rana Sanaullah.

It is expected that the PPP would have 11 cabinet posts while the PML-N 14. According to the formula agreed in the political committee of the government, ministries of finance, interior, planning and development, defence and energy including water and power and Petroleum Division will go to the PMLN while ministries like foreign affairs and human rights would go to the PPP.

However, allied parties would also be given portfolios according to their seats in the national assembly.