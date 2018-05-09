Cabinet condemns attack on Ahsan Iqbal

PM briefs cabinet in his meeting regarding FATA reforms

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet here Tuesday.

At the outset, the Federal Cabinet strongly condemned the attack on Interior Minister Mr. Ahsan Iqbal and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting on 27-04-2018.

The Cabinet approved renewal of Agreement for coordination in the field of Education between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic signed in 2005.

The Federal Cabinet approved signing of MoUs/Agreements by Pakistan. The MoUs approved included MoU on Cooperation in agricultural research and development for the Belt & Road among Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Institute of Plant Protection, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science and Centre for Agricultural and Bioscience International (CABI) Pakistan. Agreements approved by the federal cabinet included those on Transfer of Offenders between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as well as relating to credit line facility to Somalia for services by NADRA.

Nominations of Vice-President, Treasurer and the Members of Governing Body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan, Lahore were approved. The Cabinet approved re-appointment of Mr. Ahmed Owais Pirzada as Member Technical (BS-22) Competitions Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad.

The Cabinet granted ex-post facto approval of the notification for revised proforma for inspection of new medical colleges as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The Cabinet also approved appointment of Board of Directors of National Security Printing Company (NSPC).

The Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet about his meeting with the Parliamentary leaders and representatives of various political parties on Monday about FATA reforms.