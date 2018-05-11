Cabinet committee reviews pre-flood arrangements

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Floods Malik Nadeem Kamran on Thursday directed all the district administrations to complete pre-monsoon flood arrangements on immediate basis. He said that in case of any emergency, we all have to work as a team; therefore, it is essential to take representatives from the local government on board as well in order to have their cooperation and assistance. Chairing the 2nd Cabinet Committee Meeting on pre-monsoon flood arrangements 2018 at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday, Nadeem Kamran reviewed pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments to combat any possible threat of flood.

While speaking on the occasion, Senior Member Board of Revenue Muhammad Aslam Kamboh said that in case of any flood-like situation during the monsoon season, all local government officials in districts would be at the disposal of their respective deputy commissioners. He said that if any kind of machinery or equipment is needed then the local government would provide it to the district administration and cooperate with it as well. He directed all deputy commissioners to ensure clearance of water ways and no encroachment under the bridges within their respective districts.

An official from the Irrigation Department briefed the meeting that the Irrigation Department has conveyed to relevant agencies i.e. Pakistan Railways, National Highway Authority etc. for clearance of chocked water ways of bridges creating hindrances. He said that removal of encroachments is a continuous process and a list of crucial encroachments had been shared with the district administration. While briefing the meeting, Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mudassar Waheed Malik said that the PDMA Punjab had issued instructions to all departments concerned and the district administrations to complete pre-flood arrangements and in this regard, mock exercises have been conducted in almost all districts to deal with any untoward situation.

An official from the Meteorological Department briefed the meeting about the weather situation and said that there are no chances of any floods in pre-monsoon season; however, slightly below normal rainfall is expected throughout the country in the month of May. He further said that the frequency and intensity of dust-storms is likely to remain higher, disturbing the harvesting.—APP