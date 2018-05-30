Cabinet body reviews pre-monsoon arrangements

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Floods Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed all the district administrations to remain fully vigilant and alert in the wake of any possible urban flooding during the Monsoon season. He directed all the relevant authorities to ensure that drains are clear in order to avoid any urban flooding.

Speaking on the occasion, he also thanked all the Cabinet Committee Members and Deputy Commissioners for their cooperation and assistance in dealing, managing and resolving all the issues during the previous years. “I have been working with you people from the last 3 to 4 years and today is my last meeting as you know the government is going to dissolve and elections are approaching. We worked as a team and I have a very good time with you.

Thanks to all of you.” he added. Chairing the 3rd Cabinet Committee Meeting on Pre-Monsoon/Flood Arrangements 2018 at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Nadeem Kamran reviewed pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments to combat any possible threat of flood.

While talking on the occasion, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Muhammad Aslam Kamboh said that urban flooding is a sensitive issue and all the drains in the cities are designed for sewerage not for rain water therefore, all the Deputy Commissioners must ensure that the drains are clear and process of desilting is going on.

He directed all WASA’s and Municipal Committees in districts to ensure that no canal is used for drainage purpose. He further said that during the flood season, we have to face water supply and chlorination issue hence, need of the hour is to check the status of all the water filtration plants as well.

While briefing the meeting, Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mudassar Waheed Malik said that PDMA Punjab is in close contact with all the relevant departments and deputy commissioners to complete pre-monsoon/flood arrangements and in this regard, many initiatives have been taken as a preparedness activity to cater any untoward situation. Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting about the weather situation and said that there are no chances of any flood in pre-monsoon season however, dust storms are expected in the month of June and July.

He further said that according to satellite imagery, there are clouds in extreme north and some light activity is expected in Rawalpindi Division in the next 24 – 36 hours.

Secretaries of different provincial departments and high officials of concerned departments attended the meeting in Civil Secretariat, while Deputy Commissioners and high officials of concerned departments participated in the meeting from their respective districts through video link.