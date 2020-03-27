Cabinet body decides to shut grocery, general stores at 8pm

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the video-link meeting of cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus here at his office on Friday to review the arrangements made for the treatment of patients. It also reviewed the pace of food supply chain in the province.

The meeting decided to close down karyana shops, grocery and general stores at 8pm. The chief minister said that these shops will remain open from 8am to 8pm daily and implementation on this decision will be started from today (March 28).

No one will be allowed to violate this decision, he added. He continued that a decision has also been made on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow movement of goods transport while the ban on public transport will remain in vogue.

He directed to further strict the hot-spots’ checking system throughout the province adding implementation on SOPs be ensured after the identification of sensitive areas.

Movement should be kept limited in corona case affected areas, he added. He directed to ensure availability of essential items adding that arrangements relating to managing food supplies for the poor be given final shape at the earliest.

He reiterated that economic package is being devised for the hoi polloi and a committee led by finance minister will give briefing tomorrow (March 28).

He further said that the availability of coronavirus kits must be ensured along with the provision of personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedics.

He directed to clean the DG Khan quarantine centres with antiseptic spray. Punjab government appreciates the services being rendered by Pakistan army, rangers, police and members of the provincial administration. Similarly, the role being played by doctors and paramedics is also worthwhile, he added.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmeen Rahid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, CS, IGP and Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting at CM Office while Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, SMBR and high officials participated through video link from Civil Secretariat. Similarly, secretaries of P&D, Labour, Food and Agriculture departments attended the meeting through video link from P&D Department. Commissioners of DG Khan, Multan and Faisalabad divisions also attended the meeting through the video link.