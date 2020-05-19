Cabinet body approves amendments in LDA rules

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on LDA Rules was held at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Communications Muhammad Asif Nakai, Chairman and MD LDA, Secretary Law and other concerned officers also attended.

Briefing the meeting on the proposed amendments in the existing rules of LDA for low income housing schemes, LDA officials said that the said housing schemes would have a maximum of 100 kanals area with a minimum plot size of 10 marlas and an apartment of T3 marlas, each block of apartments will be a maximum of 60 feet high and consist of five floors, within the scheme the width of the main road will be 60 feet while the width of the street will be 20 feet.

The Cabinet Committee approved a proposal to allocate 5% of the land in each society for open space and 2% for parking and at least 3% for government buildings such as schools, hospitals and administrative offices. The committee agreed with the proposal to set up a joint cemetery within a radius of 5 km for a cluster of four or five schemes and also approved an amendment to compensate the owners according to the market rate in case of acquiring their private land for the scheme.