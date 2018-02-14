Cabinet approves various agenda items

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair on Tuesday directed that the process of filling up vacant positions of the heads of organizations in various ministries be expedited.

It also accorded approval for signing of an Inter-Governmental Agreement between the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Sultanate of Oman for supply of liquefied natural gas and POL products on government to government basis. The federal cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair, also gave approval for the signing of Inter Government Agreement and Letter of Intent on Cooperation in the field of LNG between the Government of Pakistan and Government of the Italian Republic.

The cabinet gave permission to allow transit of 01×20 feet container STC containing eight packages of spare parts of Toyota vehicles of UNMA from Karachi to Kabul. It accorded approval, in principle, to Anti-Terrorism (Freezing and Seizure) Rules, 2018.

The meeting accorded its approval to the notification of WAPDA Hydro-Electric Tariff for the FY 2017-18 determined by NEPRA and further directed that the process of tariff determination for AJK should be initiated.

The federal cabinet ratified the decisions of Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor taken during its meeting held on 12-01-2018. It was further decided that cabinet would be briefed in detail on CPEC.

It expressed satisfaction over the surplus generation capacity in the power sector. It was reiterated that the government was committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers. The federal cabinet also directed for early operationalization of new Islamabad International Airport.