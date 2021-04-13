Cabinet approves use of Rangers in major Punjab cities

Now PDM has become ‘relic of the past’: Fawad

Sharafat Kazmi Islamabad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Husain said Tuesday that the Federal Cabinet approved deployment of the Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jehlum and Bahawalpur with a view to maintaining the law and order.

Fawad emphasized that the narrative of sending the government home had been completely buried after the demise of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He was briefing journalists about the decisions after the cabinet meeting here presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister recalled, having already predicted the alliance was not based on any ideology and was meant for petty gains and hence, it could not remain intact for a long time, and time had proved him correct.

He said that now PDM had become ‘relic of the past’ so the opposition should end the politics of resignations from the assemblies.

He said as the PPP had stake in the system it was against the resignations and the PML- N and JUI-F also should reconsider their future strategy.

Regarding PDM meeting, he said that Fazalur Rehman told the PPP not to make BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) as their father though it was their internal matter.

Speaking on PDM again, he pointed out that the PML- N leadership had expelled the PPP leaders Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira from the WhatsApp group and added PDM was childlike politics.

He reiterated the government offer to the opposition parties to bring their proposals for electoral reforms in the parliament as the government had already given its proposals, advising the opposition that they should shun the ego problem and cooperate with the government for institutional reforms and in the next phase reformation of the judicial system could be taken up.

Fawad said that the digitalization process of the cabinet had been

completed, which would annually save Rs 510 million.

He said from next week the cabinet member would get tablets and the agenda would be shared digitally.

He said he would request to the Speaker National Assembly and Senate chairman to expedite the process of both the houses’ proceedings paperless as early as possible.

He said that the cabinet was given a briefing on the on-going Covid-9 situation by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

The cabinet was told that in the third phase critical patients were 4200, which was much more than the previous phases.

The Planning Minister informed that next two weeks were crucial and following precautions was vital and Sindh and Balochistan had the highest ratio already.

He said that a logistic committee of the cabinet headed by Ali Zaidi has been constituted which would present its representations regarding import of corona vaccine.