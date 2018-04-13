Cabinet approves signing of two MoUs, other decisions

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The Cabinet approved signing of the MoU between National Library of Pakistan and National Library of Cuba ‘Jose Marti’ for strengthening of mutual cooperation between the two libraries of Pakistan and Cuba.The Cabinet also approved signing of Tripartite MoU between National Transport Research Center, Pakistan and China Highway & Transportation Society & Second Highway Consultants Co. Ltd., China to conduct study on “International Transport Technology Standards and Specification Systems, especially in those countries along the ‘Belt and Road’ routes.

The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 04-04-2018 and the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) in its meeting held on 30-03-2018.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Lt. Gen. Sadiq Ali as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance of Factories Board (POFB).

Approval was accorded to Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to grant licenses to 54 Overseas Employment Promoters, as recommended by Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE). Appointment of Dr. Khawar Siddiquie Khokhar as Director General National Institute of Electronics (NIE), Islamabad was approved.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the ministries concerned to come with proposals for chalking out a comprehensive strategy to address the issue of malnutrition in the country.

Chairing a meeting on malnutrition in Pakistan and possible solutions held at the Prime Minister Office on Thursday, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed that an integrated strategy needs to be implemented at the national level for which the political will was a must.

Prime Minister assured that the federal government will extend its all out support in addressing the malnutrition issue in Pakistan and making our future generations healthy and productive.—INP