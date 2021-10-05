Cabinet approves Rs7 per unit relief on electricity consumption in winters

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved a relief of Rs7 per unit on the consumption of electricity for consumers, who will shift their gas-powered heaters and geysers to electricity during winters.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry announced it while briefing media on decisions taken by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It has also decided to grant remission in sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He said that the cabinet also approved celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with utmost reverence this year. He said Ashra-e-Rehmatul-il-Alimeen will be observed from 3rd of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the state broadcaster reported

The cabinet also approved that the next census will be held as per de-jure rules and regulations, adding that technology will be used in the next census to ensure transparency.

Talking about the government’s plan on using Electronic Voting Machines in next general elections, he said that the government will take this matter to the joint session of the parliament, but at the same time efforts will be made to convince the Opposition.

He said the Prime Minister Office has established a Cell under Prime Minister Inspection Commission to investigate the people named in the Pandora Papers, a massive leak about offshore assets of influential persons.

The information minister said that a three-member cabinet committee has been constituted to review any irregularity in the power and road contracts.

