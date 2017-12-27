Cabinet approves Hajj policy 2018

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Federal Cabinent approved Hajj Policy 2018 with certain amendments on Wednesday in it’s meeting held under the chairmanship of prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi.

The meeting also decided not to increase Hajj dues for the year under the Government Hajj Scheme.

The Cabinet accorded permission to sign the revised Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Employment and Labour of the Republic of Korea on sending and receiving of workers under the Employment Permit System.

The meeting approved amendment in the Schedule of FIA Act, 1974. The amendment aims at bringing the offences of blasphemy and pornography in the ambit of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.

Observing that the directives issued to PEMRA to off-air and later on-air transmission of Private TV Channels on Nov 25, 2017 and Nov 26, 2017, respectively, as policy directives of the Federal government, the meeting accorded ex-post facto approval to the two directives.

The Federal Cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to the appointment of Muhammad Arshad Khan Jadoon as Chairman Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees and approved granting of MP-1 scale for him. The appointment has been made for two years.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Qurban Ali Khan as Member Technical in Customs Appellate Tribunal Peshawar, Saud Imran Ahmed in CAT Bench-I Lahore and Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Malik in CAT Bench-I Karachi.

Resignation of Ali Suleman Habib, as Director from PIACL Board, was approved. The Cabinet approved appointment of Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman, SI(M) as Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

Amendment in the Guidelines of Prime Minister’s Global SDGs Achievement Programme was also approved.

The meeting granted ex-post facto approval to the formation of National Implementation Committee on FATA Reforms. Minister for Defence and Corps Commander 11 Corps have been included in the high level implementation committee.

The Cabinet gave approval to Medical Devices Rules, 2017 in lieu of Rules, 2015.

The Federal Cabinet okayed amendments in Sales Tax Special Procedure Rules 2007 to provide for (i) allowing exploration and production companies serving as operators in a petroleum concession area to transfer proportionate input tax to other working interest owners