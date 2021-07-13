Cabinet approves 15% increase in salaries of armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet Tuesday approved 15 percent special allowance for the armed forces in order to bring their salaries at par with other departments, said Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The latest raise took the total increment being given to the armed forces to 25% as an ad hoc relief allowance at 10% of the basic pay was approved in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Talking to media after cabinet meeting, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also instructed to extend this facility to Rangers and FC as they have not been included initially.

The Federal Ministry of Finance had sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet proposing a special allowance amounting to 15% of the basic salaries of the officers and youth of the armed forces.

The ministry had sought the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the special allowance but the premier directed it to take up the matter with the Cabinet.

According to sources within the ministry, due to the delay in the interim report by the Pay and Pension Commission to increase the salaries of federal employees, civil servants were given a 10% increment in basic pay in addition to a 25% increase by way of a special allowance, amounting to a 35% increase overall.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/ban-on-tlp-to-not-be-lifted-decides-cabinet/