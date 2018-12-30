CAA: Suspension of referred employees’ licences ordered

Observer Report

Lahore

Keeping in view of the proceedings of Supreme Court of Pakistan against fake-degree-holder pilots and fake-certificate-holder cabin crews, the Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Hassan Baig issued directives to suspend the licenses of referred pilots and cabin crews with immediate effect.

He also issued directives to suspend the licenses of all those pilots and cabin crews who have not yet submitted their degrees and certificates. Their licenses will remain suspended till they submit their referred documents for verification.

Director General CAA also ordered to extend the defect liability period of all contractors of Islamabad International Airport for six months owing to their dissatisfactory performance.

Earlier he already had directed to extend the defect liability period of the contractor of boarding bridges of Islamabad Airport M/s Adelte for one year because of their disappointing performance.

Share on: WhatsApp