CAA submits report to SC in fake licences case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Civil Aviation Authority has submitted a report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the issue of fake licenses and degrees of Pakistani pilots.

It may be recalled that during the hearing on June 25, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice of the fake licenses and sought a reply from DG Civil Aviation within two weeks.

The Civil Aviation Authority, while submitting the report to the Supreme Court, said that 1934 licenses were issued to pilots of all airlines, including 450 from PIA.

The report further states that 8 out of 16 pilots with suspicious degrees have been suspended. The Board of Inquiry identified the suspected licenses of 262 pilots who did not take part in the mandatory test.

According to the report, the suspended licenses of 54 pilots are being re-verified.