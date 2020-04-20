CAA residential colony reopened

A residential colony of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was reopened on Sunday night after remaining sealed for 14 days.

The residents of CAA colony were quarantined for 14 days after two coronavirus cases surfaced in the area. The residents of CAA colony were quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure, after two coronavirus cases surfaced in the area. The residential colony of Civil Aviation Authority was sealed for 14 days on April 6. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the province had recorded eight Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.