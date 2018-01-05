CAA officials urged to perform duties efficiently

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmed Khan, Thursday, asked the officials to perform their duties in an efficient and responsible manner. We all should owe this organization as it is our national institution which needs our attention.

While chairing a meeting in order to address the ongoing issues in CAA Adviser also emphasized on the fact that dedication and hard work of each employee will be appreciated.

Besides, all Directors of CAA, representatives of the Unions and Associations were also among the attendants.

Adviser accentuated on finding an unprejudiced and evenhanded solution on the basis of merit. He said that Civil Aviation Authority is a prestigious organization and its workers are the real asset and their contribution is always acknowledged at every platform.

He further added that in order to safeguard the smooth working, all employees are subject to perform their assigned duties without any interruption; any interlude and stoppage of working would not be tolerated in this regard.

He listened all the concerns shared by participants of the meeting and assured them a positive and better solution in the larger interest of the organization will be made, which would be acceptable for all the stakeholders, he added. All members of Unions, Aviation Associations and officials of the Authority also assured the Advisor their best cooperation in the interest of the organization and country.