CAA lays off 26 employees after SC orders

The Civil Aviation Authority has suspended 26 employees in line with the Supreme Court orders of annulling the Rehabilitation of Dismissed Employees Act, 2010.

The HR department of the Civil Aviation Authority has sent a letter to the departmental heads of the concerned employees and officers.

The CAA has issued a list of 26 employees following the Supreme Court’s order annulling the Rehabilitation of Dismissed Employees Act 2010. According to the said Act, these employees were immediately reinstated after dismissal.

The letter said that the heads of the departments concerned should stop these employees from discharging their duties and issue individual letters for dismissal to each employee included in the list.