CAA issues alert after rain forecast in Karachi

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport after rain forecast in Karachi.

The CAA has directed the Karachi airport manager for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the rough weather. The CAA has issued instructions for parking the aircraft at the safe premises at the airport and adding surplus weight with aircraft so that they do not col-lide with each other.

The CAA has also instructed for smooth running of flight operations from the airport during the rainy weather.The electrical department has been ordered to repair broken wires ahead of the bad weather.