CAA is attack on Indian minorities

Hyderabad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India a country of Hitler and his Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is an attack on religious minorities, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Addressing a huge rally titled ‘Caravan of Defence and Solidarity Rally’ here at Pakistan India border on Sunday,he said the rally also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and Indian Muslim community besides expressing support for the Pak army.

He said Modi was engaged in state-sponsored terrorism in India as well as in the IoK. ‘Modi has reduced the secular state of India into a Nazi state of Hitler,’ he stressed.