By rendering professional efforts, Civil Aviation Authority has succeeded to deliver lost bag containing gold of worth in lacs (PKR) to its rightful owner. Some days ago a passenger Saba Usama who was traveling by PK-752 to Oslo, forget her handbag in international departure lounge, which was kept in CAA Lost & Found (Departures).
On 17-01-2019, Tahir Sikandar Airport Manager, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore handed over the said bag to Mr. Munawar Hussain father-in-law of the passenger, in the presence of his team, after completing the handing / taking formalities. LHC issues notices over removal of devil sculpture Upon such surprising delivery, Mr. Munawar Hussain father-in-law of the passenger appreciated the professional expertise of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and also paid heartiest thanks to the Airport Manager.—PR
CAA hands over lost bag to owner
By rendering professional efforts, Civil Aviation Authority has succeeded to deliver lost bag containing gold of worth in lacs (PKR) to its rightful owner. Some days ago a passenger Saba Usama who was traveling by PK-752 to Oslo, forget her handbag in international departure lounge, which was kept in CAA Lost & Found (Departures).