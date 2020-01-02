CAA directed to help passengers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has directed Civil Aviation Authority to establish a special task force to help passengers, who were stranded at airports due to weather conditions.

During a meeting in Islamabad, he directed concerned officials to ensure their presence in lounges and boarding areas for monitoring situation.