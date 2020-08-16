CAA DG seeks report on damages at Islamabad airport

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Civil Aviation Authority’s director-general sought on Sunday a comprehensive report and a permanent solution within three days for the damages caused to the Islamabad International Airport by heavy rains.

During the thunderstorm, 56 mm of rain fell in less than 90 minutes and damaged various points of the airport, including concourse halls, domestic arrival lounge, CIP lounges and international departure areas, said the Aviation Division spokesperson, Abdul Sattar Khokhar.

According to the airport manager and his maintenance staff, heavy leakage occurred following the heavy rain showers that resulted in overflowing of drains on the roof of the passenger terminal building, causing several pieces of false ceiling to come off in various spots.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that there were multiple solutions under consideration at the moment, such as adding more water pipes to flush the rain water into drains, or change the entire drainage design on the rooftop.

The director-general asked the Islamabad International Airport project director and airport manager to submit a joint report on the solution to this recurring problem to prevent it from happening again. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar is expected to visit the airport today, along with other senior officers of the Aviation Division.