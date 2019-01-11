CAA delivers two lost & found packets

Civil Aviation Authority by rendering professional efforts, has succeeded to deliver two lost & found packets containing US $ 9900/- almost equal to PKR1.4million to its rightful owner. On 10-01-2019 a passenger Chaudhary Ali Ahmed who was arrived from America by Etihad Airways Flight EY-341 had left his two envelops unattended at conveyor belt of international arrival lounge.

CAA Lost & Found Arrivals team obtained the contact information of the owner from said envelops.

Later, Tahir Sikandar Airport Manager, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore handed over the said packets / amount to its lawful owner Chaudhary Ali Ahmed in the presence of his team, after completing the handing / taking formalities.

Upon such surprising delivery, the passenger / owner of said envelopes appreciated the professional expertise of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and also paid heartiest thanks to the Airport Manager.—PR

