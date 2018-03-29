CAA conducts emergency exercise at Lahore Airport

Staff Reporter

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday conducted a full scale emergency exercise here at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in which the CAA fire and medical services played a pivotal role.

To make the event closer to reality, CAA arranged to extinguish a large scale fire at the airport after which the simulated injured were rescued promptly from the aircraft by the CAA fire fighters and handed over to medical services to provide necessary first aid to the casualties on sight and transported them to nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Pak Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF),Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122),city government health services, PIA, Edhi ambulances and other departments participated along with CAA medical services.

The entire exercise proceedings were observed by Pak Army, various hospitals and HQ CAA. They appreciated the role performed by CAA fire fighters, medical services, and other participating agencies.

Earlier, addressing on the occasion, Airport Manager Sardar Tahir Sikandar said the purpose of the exercise was to apply risk management, appropriate control measures associated with aircraft incidents and evaluate the effectiveness of emergency plan made by CAA to counter any fire incident.

“We are able to deal with any kind of emergency effectively with the cooperation of other departments”, he added.

He also appreciated the participation of Pak Army, PAF, Rescue 1122 and other departments in the mock exercise.