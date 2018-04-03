CA offers to provide psychological assistance to banned trio

Bipin Dani Sports

Mumbai

Australia’s three banned cricketers, Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are likely to seek legal assistance on their suspension, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Australia, one of the three is likely to consult a leading lawyer Dean Kino.

Interestingly, Kino was attached with Cricket Australia’s legal team for several years before starting his own practice and is well aware about the inner issues. He worked as a General Manager, Legal and Business Affairs and Company Secretary at Cricket Australia and is running his own firm as a Legal, Corporate and Strategic Advisor.

When contacted in Australia, Kino neither confirmed, nor denied about the development. “The players have few more days to decide and we have Easter holidays till Monday. The matter can pick momentum only from Tuesday on wards”, the source said.

Melbourne-based QC Matt Connock, who specializes in contract disputes is also lined up for the likely battle.

Cricket Australia is also planning to provide psychological assistance to the players.

If Warner accepts the CA offer, a Sydney-based lady psychologist Justine Whipper may be hired for him.