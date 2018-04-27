C for corruption

Corruption is generally defined as the misuse of entrusted power or authority for personal gains. It usually entails embezzlement of funds, nepotism, kickbacks, bribery as well as deliberate attempts to perpetuate a system with inbuilt avenues of corruption, graft and entitlement. Corruption has many forms but of major concern are the systemic corruption and political corruption which germinate its other forms. Corruption has ruined Pakistani society. Corruption leads to injustice, injustice leads to insecurity and poverty which leads to crimes and the cycle goes on and on. The major reasons for fast creeping corruption are political instability, poverty, the unequal structure of society, unemployment, lack of accountability, weak political institutions and absence of rule of law. Resultantly, they are affecting political stability, equal distribution of resources and power, the confidence of local and foreign investors and political institutions. Although corruption affects the society and governance very severely but the most deadly affected are always the poor. It undermines democracy, hinders good governance and weakens the democratic institutions. It hampers the economic growth and sustainable development. Increase in corruption in any society is inversely proportional to good governance. To eradicate corruption we need to address the individual mindset. We need to replace a money-oriented outlook with a value-oriented code of life. We need to persuade people that money is just a need and not the ultimate goal. Salaries and wages should be increased in order to decrease the chances of corruption. Education system must be revised and improved according to national needs. Stable governments are essential to prevail justice and to uproot corruption and public awareness is must to eliminate corruption.

SYED ALI FAIEZ ZAIDI

Karachi

