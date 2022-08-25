C-19 cases spike in past month

Officials of the Afghan Japan Hospital say that 6,000 people were infected with the COVID-19 across the country in the past month.

“The number of patients is increasing day by day and in the last day we did 28 tests and 18 of them were positive. In the last month we had 60 patients but today we have more then 70 patients,” said Zalmai Reshten, head of the Afghan Japan hospital in Kabul.

“From 902 people, 300 of them were positive for COVID-19 and among them 104 patients are in the ICU,” said Ebadullah Ebad, a doctor at the Afghan Japan Hospital.

The Ministry of Public Health acknowledged the rise of the COVID-19 cases and asked citizens to take the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health seriously.

“The Ministry of Public Health has an awareness of this and is trying to have bring awareness to all the people across the country and we are asking people to comply with instructions, ”said Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Public Health numbers from across the country over the past month are as follows:

Reported Infected people: 6,600 Reported Recovered people: 4,437 Reported Fatalities: 30 Meanwhile, some citizens asked the Ministry of Public Health to stop the spread of the virus and launch awareness programs.

“Make more awareness programs for people to be aware so they can take care of their patients and quarantine them at home or transfer them to hospital,” said Zubaer, a Kabul resident.

The World Health Organization on social media launched a campaign on the prevention of COVID-19.—Tolonews