BZAC announces to end protest

A delegation of Balochistan Zamindar Action Committee (BZAC) led by Chairman of BZAC, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Ahmed called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana where BZAC announced to end their protest on Friday.

Delegation headed by MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani apprised the Chief Secretary about prolong power load shedding and other issues of farmers of Balochistan which were being faced by them in respective areas in detail during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Balochistan assured the delegation that power load shedding issues would be addressed as soon as possible for interest of Agriculture Sector.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan also took strict notice of prolong electricity load shedding and order to ensure supply of power in respective areas with the aim to save ready crops from damaging.