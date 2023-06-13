Bykea app hacked as people receive insulting notifications

KARACHI – Pakistan’s famous ride-hailing app Bykea was hacked, and users face derogatory notifications in shocking moment.

The recent security breach in leading ride-hailing app has made Pakistanis worried as thousands rely on the app for their daily commute and the surprising hack of the platform puts their privacy at risk.

The matter appeared in Twitter’s trending sections as Bykea users received offensive push notifications on their apps.

People were quick enough to share the matter on Twitter while the development also triggered memefest.

Amid the trending debate online, the ride-hailing app issued a statement that cited “We apologize for the inappropriate messaging sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third-party communication tool which got compromised, our team has restored it. The Bykea app is fully functional and safe to use. Pakistan Zindabad.”

The company also asked people to contact the helpline, if they face any issues, per an official statement.

A senior official of the company also spoke to a local media channel, where it confirmed that the company is looking into how vendor accessed the API; he also confirmed that the app is safe to use.

Social Media Reactions

Bykea should ensure usage of HTTPS secured protocol for data transmission, vulnerability test found wide number of http protocol usage in Bykea app source code which can compromise transmission of sensitive and valuable data.https://t.co/bEZQPQt0Ak pic.twitter.com/Csuc0068Ny — PakVoices (@pakvoices) June 13, 2023

Our neighbours have nothing better to do 🤣🤣 #bykea pic.twitter.com/n1iGgDeyxn — Yashfa (@BiryaniWoman) June 13, 2023

Bykea should fire the guy and come up with a genuine PR campaign now "Pakistan ki maon ka bharosa" — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) June 13, 2023