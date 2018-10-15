Bye-polls results setback to PTI: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that bye-elections results all over the country are a great setback to the PTI and the government and it should review its policies.

In a statement here, he said that ruling party had lost the seats vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan although the opposition party candidates had to contest on an uneven electoral field. This proved that the elections had been rigged, he added.

The JI Secretary General said that the government should consider the election results as a warning as the price hike, unemployment, the fiery statements of the ministers and the wrong decisions of the government both the domestic and foreign fronts were adding to the wrath of the public.

Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora, Liaqat Baloch said that the state of Madina could not be built in the presence of the interest based economic system.

He said that performance of the government during its first fifty days indicated that the tall promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan about an

Share on: WhatsApp