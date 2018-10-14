Bye-polls: 928,374 voters to exercise voting right

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday said that total 928,374 voters have been exercising their right of vote in bye-elections being held in 35 constituencies.

According to an official of ECP, the commission has issued amended voters’ lists to the districts concerned as the polling is being held on new electoral rolls.

He said total 7,489 polling stations have been established for bye polls. He added 1,727 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive for bye-elections.

He said that all eligible overseas Pakistanis I-voters have been receiving their voters’ passes for bye-election. The commission has issued voters passes to the successful registered overseas Pakistanis during the registration process of I-voters through their email ID.

