Byco shows strong performance with profit of Rs3.42b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s only vertically integrated oil company Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) has shown robust performance in its core businessess, declaring an after tax profit of Rs. 3.42 billion for the nine months ending March 31, 2018, up from a loss of Rs. 128.25 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, Byco earned Rs. 0.64 per share in the first nine months of FY18 as opposed to a loss of Rs. 0.02 per share in the corresponding period last year. Byco’s operating profit for the nine months ending March 31, 2018 nearly tripled to Rs. 5.74 billion from Rs. 2.0 billion a year earlier.

The strong growth in profits was driven in large part by a 71% increase in gross turnover to Rs. 138.94 billion. The company’s net turnover registered 73% growth from FY17 to Rs. 107.57 billion.

For the third quarter ending March 31, 2018 Byco declared an after tax profit of Rs. 1.13 billion, up from a loss of Rs. 147.58 million in the same period last year. This translated into a profit of Rs. 0.21 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 as opposed to a loss of Rs. 0.03 per share for the corresponding period last year. Byco’s operating profit for the third quarter of the FY18 also increased threefold to Rs. 1.88 billion from Rs. 530.8 million in the third quarter of FY17. The increase in profits came as gross turnover almost doubled to Rs. 57.9 billion from Rs. 29.4 billion last year. Byco registered a strong 94% growth on a year-over-year basis for net turnover to Rs. 44.94 billion.

About Byco: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) is one of Pakistan’s leading energy firms, engaged in the businesses of oil refining, petroleum marketing, and petroleum logistics.