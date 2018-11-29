Byco reports gross profit Rs1.7b for Q1

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s leading Oil Refining Company, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. (BPPL) on Thursday announced results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company’s gross sales increased by 61% to Rs 66.4 billion from Rs 41.4 billion in the same quarter last year. The net turnover increased by 71% to Rs 53.7 billion from Rs 31.4 billion a year earlier.

The refineries sector in Pakistan experienced a tough quarter due to rising crude prices and Pak rupee depreciation. The squeezed the profitability of the sector, however, Byco managed both te risks better than industry peers.

Byco Petroleum generated a gross profit of Rs 1.7 billion in the first quarter. The net profit for the second quarter was Rs 397 million, or Rs 0.07 per share.

