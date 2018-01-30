Byco inducts state-of-the-art oil tankers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited is modernizing its logistics operation and is inducting brand new oil tankers for safely transporting petroleum products from its refinery in Mouza Kund across Pakistan. Following OGRA’s new safety protocols and guidelines, Byco is inducting modern oil tankers that comply with the latest OGRA & NHA safety guidelines for ADR Tank Lorries in its fleet for white oil transportation.

At a ceremony to induct the new oil tankers, Mr. Amir Abbassciy, Chief Executive Officer, BPPL, remarked: “Byco’s roll out of state-of-the-art, OGRA compliant oil tankers underscores our commitment to ensure that safety will always be Byco’s top priority.” Adopting industry best practices, Byco intends to completely modernize its white oil fleet of approximately 200 tank lorries to ensure the safe transportation of Byco’s products across Pakistan, consistent with the rules and regulations of transporting petroleum products. To ensure compliance of the OGRA & NHA standards, new tank lorries of 24 KL & 48 KL each were inducted in Byco’s fleet today at Byco’s Head Office in Clifton.

Byco places the utmost importance on safety. In December 2017, Byco conducted the nation’s largest Oil Spill simulation exercise in conjunction with the Pakistan Navy, entitled Barracuda. This exercise tests the readiness of the firm to deal with a maritime loss of containment. .