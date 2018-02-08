Byco commissions ‘Catalytic Reformer’ at ORC-2

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited has commissioned a catalytic reformer at its larger oil refinery, ORC-2. The reformer has successfully commenced its operations.

This will enable the Company to convert 24,000 barrels per day of Heavy Naphtha into Motor-Gasoline, as per rated capacity. At the combined current level of crude processing at both of Byco’s Oil Refining Complexes (ORC I & II), i.e. 75,000 barrels per day, the cumulative motor gasoline production has increased fivefold from 300 tons to 1,500 tons daily.

Vice President of Operations at Byco, Mansoor Shafique Qureshi said, “Byco has invested much time, effort and resources to the commissioning of the catalytic reformer, which will give us the additional strategic advantage of producing significantly more high-quality motor gasoline.” He said, Byco believes in continuous improvement of its capabilities and our customers will appreciate our commitment to bringing them the best quality products.

Byco has many additional upgrades and investments planned and these will be unveiled as they are rolled out. It already is Pakistan’s largest oil refining facility with a design production capacity of 155,000 barrels per day between its two oil refineries, he added.

Byco’s commitment to investing in innovation is also reflected in its Single Point Mooring (SPM) which is the first of its kind and still, the country’s only floating liquid facility which is a national asset, Byco’s SPM has improved the efficiency of fuel delivery for the nation.

Due to its strategic position of being in the deep sea, the SPM allows much larger vessels to offload crude oil and refined petroleum products directly without any of the delays and associated demurrage charges.

Additionally, the SPM can also be used to export both crude oil and refined petroleum products. This affords great economies of scale to country’s economy, by avoiding the significant bottle-necks at the ports.

Byco refines crude oil into various marketable components including Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Light Naphtha, Heavy Naphtha, High Octane Blending Component, Motor Gasoline, Kerosene, Jet Fuels, High-Speed Diesel and Furnace Oil.

Byco has the largest capacity crude oil storage tanks in the country. Byco’s marketing network supports retail outlets in more than 80 cities all over the country.

It is an emerging player in Pakistan’s oil marketing sector. Byco’s diverse and highly skilled workforce consists of approximately 900 dedicated employees across the firm’s divisions.