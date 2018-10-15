By-polls: Turn out for NA seats remained around 28.31%, while for PA recorded 35.71%: EC

ISLAMABAD : ECP has issued detailed about voters’ turn out of Sunday’s by polls.

Turn out for National Assembly seats remained around 28.31 percent, while it was recorded 35.71 percent on the provincial assembly seats.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered all successful candidates to submit details of expenses incurred by them in the by-elections 2018.

The successful candidates will have to share details of their election expenses with the electoral body within 10 days starting from today. The returning officers, who have been issued instructions by the ECP, will inform the electoral body after successful candidates submit their details.

After receiving the details, the electoral body will issue notifications declaring successful candidates.

Other candidates who contested the by-polls will have to submit their details to the ECP within 30 days.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI and PML-N have won four National Assembly seats each, while PML-Q has won two and MMA one seat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PTI has won six out nine seats, while ANP two seats and PML-N one seat of the provincial assembly.

In Punjab Assembly, PML -N has won six, PTI five while independents two seats.

In Sindh Assembly, PPP has emerged the winner on both the seats of the provincial assembly.

In Balochistan Assembly, BNP and independent have won one seat each.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has lost two vacated seats by Prime Minister Imran Khan in by-polls held on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan won from five seats of National Assembly in the general polls, which include NA-35, Bannu, NA53, Islamabad, NA-95, Mianwali, NA-131, Lahore and NA-243, Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to hold NA-95 seat from Mianwali and vacated four seats, on which PTI faced defeat on two seats. MMA, Zahid Akram Durrani won the seat of NA-35, Bannu after beating PTI’s candidate, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah. Meanwhile, Khawaja Saad Rafique won NA-131 seat by beating PTI’s Humayun Akhtar.

Share on: WhatsApp