By-polls: ECP declares 1,727 polling stations highly sensitive

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday declared 1,727 polling stations as highly sensitive for bye-elections 2018 in 35 constituencies.

According to an official of ECP, as many as 20 sensitive polling stations were from Punjab, 10 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Sindh and two from Balochistan.

He said that a special security plan has been chalked out to ensure foolproof security for sensitive polling station on polling day of bye-elections being held on October 14 in 35 constituencies.

He said that the security plan will be implemented in coordination with the provincial governments and departments concerned.

He said that commission has planned these security measures for highly sensitive polling stations to ensure security of voters for having better turnout.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been planned with deployment of security personnel at polling stations to ensure smooth polling process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all the arrangement regarding by-election on October 14 in all constituencies including 11 National Assembly and 26 Provincial Assemblies seats, said Spokesperson of ECP Nadeem Qasim here on Friday.

Talking to media, he reiterated that it is the responsibility of ECP to hold free, fair and transparent election for the smooth democratic process in the country.

He said that ECP would take stern election against those who would violate the rules, adding that ballet papers, ballet box and other necessary items had been handed over to all relevant presiding officers.

He said mobile phone would not be allowed in the specific areas of polling stations, voter should bring original CNIC to franchise the right of vote.

He said Pakistan Army would be depute for the security arrangement and assist to other law enforcement agencies.

Nadeem Qasim said that so far 7316 voter of Overseas Pakistan had been registered through I-Voting which was pilot project of ECP. They could poll their vote during polling timing on October 14, Morning 8 am to Evening 5pm, he added.—APP

