By-elections on 14th October countrywide: ECP

ISLAMABAD : By-elections on vacant seats of the provincial and national assemblies will be held across Pakistan on 14th of October

The Election Commission of Pakistan today issued schedule for by-elections. Nomination papers can be filed from 28th to 30th of this month. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted by 4th of the next month.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 15th and election symbols will be allotted to candidates on 16th of the next month.

By-elections to thirty seven constituencies are to be held on 14th of October. These include eleven National Assembly constituencies; thirteen Punjab Assembly; nine KPK Assembly and two constituencies each of Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

