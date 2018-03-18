By-elections in 3 UCs today

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

All is set to hold the by-elections in the three union council of Abbottabad district on Sunday (Today) where election officer has handed over election material to the polling staff on the three seats of Abbottabad district council which fell vacant after de-seating of three district councilors including district Nazim and Naib Nazim under the defection clause.

DPO Abbottabad while exercising his powers under section 82 & 86 (1) of the KPK police Act 2017 has imposed ban on displaying/brandishing of fir arms, holding of victory procession, rallies and celebrations and had also barred outsiders from the union council to come to near the polling station in the union council within limits of 500 meter, none one will be allowed to take inside the mobile phone in the polling station with ban on display of provocative banners. DPO had also barred male agents in the female polling stations.

The violators will be booked U/S 107,108(1) and order will be remain enforce on 17th and 18th March 2018.This is being done in the three union councils namely Salhad, Kehal and Bakot are as pre-emptive measures to avoid any law and order situation. In Bakot union council, four are contesting which includes Nazir Ahmed Abbasi ( Sword), Muhammad Zaheer Abbasi ( Scale), Shoukat Arbab Abbasi ( Bat), Zahid Hussain ( Washing Machine) where total registered votes are 21,220 and 19 polling stations are established out of which 59 polling booths of male and female are marked.

In Kehal Union Council, eight candidates are fighting for top honour which includes Asad Javed Khan (Bench), Altaf Hussain (Bracket Fan), Raja Muhammad Iqbal Turk (Crane), Sardar Zakir Hussain (Ice Cream), Sardar Umair Anwar (Washing Machine), Safdar Rana (Bat), Liaqat Li Khan (Lantern), and Muhammad Sajid Awan (Lion) where 13,965 registered voters will cot their votes where 14 polling stations are established with 37 polling booths. In Salhad Union council, Six candidates are in the run which includes Ch: Muhammad Shakeel ( Bracket Fan) Dildar ( Bench), Raja Saeed Ahmed Khan ( Lantern), Muhammad Shafeeq Khan Tanoli ( Tiger), Mufti Naeem Haider Awan ( Crane) and Malik Suleman Khan Jadoon ( Bat) and total 18,773 voters are registered and 15 polling stations are established with 44 polling booths.