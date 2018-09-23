By-elections; eight candidates in NA-60

Rawalpindi

Eight candidates are in the run for Oct 14 by-elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV. The constituency of Rawalpindi city which has total 356,935 registered voters including 189,464 male and 167,471 female. Sheikh Rashid Shafique, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with Bat symbol and Sajjad Khan candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with Tiger symbol are main candidates while other candidates who are aspiring to become member of the Parliament from the constituency are Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Independent who has been allotted Jeep symbol, Asghar Ali Mubarak, the candidate of Pakistani Awami League, given

Hockey, Tehmina Sajjad Khan, Independent, Butterfly, Zahid Aqeel, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Crane, Muhammad Azhar Aslam, Independent, Combat Tank and Muhammad Qaiser Mir Dad Khan, Independent candidate allotted Ice Cream symbol by the Returning Officer, NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV.

The constituency comprises the areas like Chaklala Cantonment except Census Charges No. 4, 5 and 6. Charges No 19, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28 of Census of Municipal Corporation and Potohar circles of Chaklala-I and Chaklala-II are also part of it.

According to the Returning Officers, no one will be allowed to violate election Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during election campaign for Bye-election 2018.

Talking to APP they said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. The public office holders cannot participate in the election campaign in any manner whatsoever.—APP

