BVH facing difficulty as cardiologists transferred to Multan

Cardiology Complex established at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) has been facing difficulty in smooth provision of healthcare to the patients as three senior cardiologists have been transferred from BVH Bahawalpur to Multan.

Official sources confirmed to APP here that transfer of three senior cardiologists from Bahawalpur to Multan had affected the smooth provision of facility of healthcare at Cardiology Complex at BVH, one of largest civil hospitals of the country.

‘Three senior cardiologists including Dr Gul Zaman, Dr Azhar and Dr Shahid had, earlier, been performing service at Cardiology Complex, BVH who had been transferred from Bahawalpur to Multan,’ they said, adding that BVH, one of largest civil hospitals of the country is visited thousands of patients from the region even from Sindh and Balochistan provinces. They added that transfer of senior cardiologists had also affected professional training of junior doctors.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Faisalabad that the Mujahid Hospital will organize free urology camps at Susan Road Madina Town here on August 17, 31, September 07 and 14, 2018. Dr Shafqat Javaid Chief Executive of the hospital said here on Saturday that during free urology camps, the hospital doctors would examine the patients from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon besides providing them medicines and operation facilities.—APP

