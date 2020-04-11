Buzdar vows uplift in Punjab’s remote areas

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in an area of Koh-e-Suleman on Friday.

On this occasion, people of the area gathered there and discussed their issues. On their demand, the CM directed the commissioner to construct a school while meeting other demands including veterinary doctors, medicines and supply of wheat and flour.

He also chatted with a four-year-old Raju Bibi in Balochi language and gave her some cash. He directed the BMP officials to let all the people meet him.

As he was about to leave, the chief minister stopped to meet an old elderly Baba Bagha Khan and asked the Commissioner to entertain the application of local youth for the treatment of his ailing father.

The CM reviewed the project of constructing a water reservoir near Sanghar stream and observed that Koh-e-Sulaiman area has the rich potential of small dams to provide water for human needs.

He asked the irrigation department to work on a war-footing basis for the construction of small dams. He also held an aerial view of different roads and under-construction projects in Koh-e-Sulaiman area.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanization and infrastructure), secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments, Commissioner DG Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, he assured to provide different medical facilities so as to develop it as a model medical institution of the area. He inspected under-constructed buildings of rescue 1122 and college and directed to early complete the projects.

The chief minister also inspected border military police post where he was given a briefing by the incharge. He assured to provide resources to BMP for the protection of lives and property of people.

During the visit, different people also called the chief minister. The CM asked them to adopt social distancing principle adding that they should follow precautionary measures to remain safe from this pandemic. There is no option of losing the battle against coronavirus and it will be won with the support of the people, the CM concluded.

He also inspected the THQ Hospital Kot Addu on Friday and directed to improve the arrangements in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

He also announced to upgrade the THQ Hospital adding that required facilities will be provided for the treatment of the people. While talking to the doctors and paramedics, he appreciated their services for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The doctors and paramedics are our heroes and those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given one-month basic salary. He asked them to work with zeal to serve the ailing humanity. The CM was also briefed about the facilities provided to the patients.