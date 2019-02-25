Buzdar vows to serve masses whole-heartedly

Salim Ahmed

Workers, leaders of PTI and citizens of called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday at Tonsa Shareef. The Chief Minister spent three long hours listening to the grievances of public and directed administration for their resolution on the spot.

He warmly welcomed the guests and conversed with them in Urdu Saraiki and Balochi languages. He gave an ear to the issues of public and inquired about the projects of public welfare. He ordered to take immediate action on the issue brought by a person with paralyzed daughter and directed administration to make arrangements for her artificial leg.

While conversing on this moment Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he belongs to them and their relationship will sustain forever. He assured that he ll solve their issues as if they are his own issues. The showoff time has passed as our govt. believes in practical steps. He said that south Punjab including Tounsa Shareef has been ignored by previous governments and people here were deceived in the name of prosperity and development projects.

He assured that this unfairness with south Punjab will be compensated as in new Pakistan practical measurements have been adopted to uproot backwardness in here. He said that in order to provide relief to people of south Punjab separate secretariat is being established, as a result of which people would not have to travel all the way to Lahore and their issues will be solved at local level.

Share on: WhatsApp