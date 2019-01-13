Buzdar vows to provide quality healthcare facilities to people

Acknowledges Chauhan’s efforts for promotion of culture

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that provision of standard and modern medical facilities to public is our utmost priority. He said that road-map has been designed for the development of Health Department so that modern medical facilities to be provided to masses. The purpose of reforms in health sector is to provide standard, quality and modern medical facilities to the public. CM expressed these views while meeting with various delegations here on Sunday. He said that all resources will be utilized in this regard and latest reforms will be introduced to improve traditional healthcare system likewise long term effects will be attained through these reforms.

He said that access to in-time standard medical facilities is basic right of patients. Shortage of resources will not be allowed to hurdle this aim of betterment in health sector. He said that best, capable and professional workforce will be inducted in health sector. CM said that result oriented measurements are being taken to improve health facilities and he himself is monitoring them. Efforts being done with honesty and good intentions will surely bring results, he hoped. Sardar Usman Buzdar further added that serving ailing humanity is most noble thing to do and health sector is a sacred profession and holds the status of healer for patients. People belonging to this profession earn both world and hereafter and we salute those Doctors who offer their duties as a mission. CM assured that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who serve debilitated humanity will be encouraged.

Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar today in his office. Issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. CM appreciated the efforts of Provincial Minister and steps he has taken for the promotion of real culture of Punjab. Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan gave detailed briefing to CM about the performance of his department.

Also needful steps to improve this department were discussed in the meeting. Chief Minister Punjab directed him to promote especially regional culture, music and theatre. Also directions were given to send for artists from South Punjab to abroad as cultural figures. There was also a directive to adopt effective strategy and special policy in this regard. Punjab Chief Minister also instructed Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan to develop an effective strategy to promote cultural activities in the province.

Share on: WhatsApp