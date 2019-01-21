Buzdar vows to provide justice in Sahiwal case

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of parliamentary party at Punjab Assembly cafeteria here on Monday.

The meeting condemned Sahiwal incident and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

The meeting also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over this incident and prayed for the salvation of departed souls.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that everyone is sad over Sahiwal tragedy and Punjab government equally shares the sorrow of grieved family.

He said that the whole nation is in agony. Usman Buzdar said that he went to Multan from Mianwali and went to Sahiwal by road late at night to inquire after the injured children.

I also met with the heirs and consoled them. The pain and agony of the injured children cannot be described in words and they are like my own children.

He said that pain of the children did not let him sleep the whole night. Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also very grieved over this tragedy and he has talked to me thrice about it. He has directed to bring the responsible persons to the court of law.

Chief Minister said that he has made the promise with the family to provide them justice and it will be fulfilled.

He said no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of providing justice to the affected family. Punjab government has announced a financial assistance of Rs. 2 crore for the affected family and Punjab government will also bear the educational expenses of the children. Free of cost medical facilities will be provided to the affected family their every need will be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister said that officials and their supervisor who took part in the operation have been arrested immediately and are also suspended.

Joint Investigation Team is inquiring the incident and a report will be submitted by tomorrow. Strict action will be taken in the light of the report and justice will be ensured.

He said that providing justice to the affected family is our obligation and a responsibility as well. Justice would be ensured, he added.

He said that FIR has been registered on the complaint of the affected family. He said that such incidents were kept hidden in the past and neither FIR was registered nor JIT was constituted then.

The requirements of justice will be fulfilled after the JIT report. He said that assembly members should actively participate in Punjab assembly session.

Later, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Sahiwal incident is very tragic and Punjab government has constituted JIT soon after this incident.

He said that we are answerable to Allah Almighty along with the people of the province. Fateha was also offered for the departed soul of late Mazhar Abbas Raan MPA.

